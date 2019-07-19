Noel Phillips, 38, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her residence after a 19-month battle with cancer.
Noel was a member of Moselle Memorial Baptist Church. She was a loving and faithful wife to her husband Jason for 17 years. Prior to her illness, Noel was employed as Deputy Clerk at Jones County Chancery Clerks Office.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Rev and Mrs. Arlie E. Spalding Sr. and grandfather Wesley Carter.
She is survived by her husband Jason and their three sons, Warren, Wyatt and Waylon. She is also survived by her parents Eddie and Debbie Spalding; one sister and brother-in-law Starla and Ricky Blackwell along with their children Brady, Weslyn and Payton; her grandmother Beatrice Carter; as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Noel is also survived by her in laws Gerald and Patricia Phillips and Eric and Vicki Tisdale; and extended family Brian and Dana Phillips and their sons Nash and Kade, Chad and Callie Flowers and their children Claire and Collin and Michael and Kelsie Kelly and their children Grey and Blair.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Moselle Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Moselle Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Blackwell Jr., Brady Blackwell, Brian Phillips, Nash Phillips, Chad Flowers, Michael Kelly and Ryan Robinson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Moselle Memorial Baptist Church, 6 Beeson Road Moselle, MS 39459.
The family thanks the staff of Forrest General Hospital, Forrest General Cancer Center and Forrest General Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
The family also thanks all the friends, family and supporters who have shown love and support.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
