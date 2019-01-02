Nona Jane Cockrill, born Oct. 19, 1933, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 31, 2018.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Memory Chapel in Laurel with visitation preceding the service at 10:30 a.m. Brother Bill Blair and Brother Randy Clark will officiate.
She will always be remembered for her love for Christ, love for family and sacrificial love for others. She treasured her relationship with her family above all else and always managed to keep a smile on her face even during her most recent toughest days. Much is to be said about her lively, fun-spirited personality as well. Her generous, loving spirit was contagious to all. She couldn’t help but bless the hearts of any and everyone who encountered her. She had a passion for helping others with her decorating skills and using those skills to serve the church by helping to place beautiful flowers in her church’s sanctuary every Sunday. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert Alan Weeks and Reba Weeks; sisters Johnnie Greiche, Al Jean Crook and Mary Jo Reardon; and brother Marvin Weeks.
She is survived by her husband Harvey Albert Cockrill; children Harvey Joel Cockrill and wife Susan of Laurel and Richard A. “Ricky” Cockrill, also of Laurel; her sisters Linda Littlejohn of Arkansas and Barbara Dye of Arkansas; grandchildren Lee Cockrill, Prentice Cockrill (Tiffany), Melanie Glenn (Zach), Melissa Reid (Matt) and Megan Evans (Bradley); seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Thad Cockrill, Bryan Dye, Zach Glenn, Harry Steele, Matt Reid and Bradley Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Perry McNabb, Lee Cockrill and Prentice Cockrill.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Baptist Church.
