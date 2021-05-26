Nora Faye Harris passed away on May 24, 2021 at the age of 85 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be at Oakland Church in Decatur on Friday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m. Brother Ken Johnson of Plainway Baptist Church will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Faye was born in Newton County on March 17, 1936 to Nathan and Nora Harris. She moved to Laurel at the age of 10.
She graduated from Gardiner High School and her first job was at Kress Department Store. She later worked as office manager for Gibson’s and at the Jones County Welfare Department. After retiring, she obtained her real estate license and pursued a career in real estate.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her nine older siblings, Marjorie Todd, Elizabeth Ivy, Katherine Smith, Marie Saucier, Conrad Harris, Howard Harris, Bobbie Musgrove, Nona Harris and Bonnie Little; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and friends.
She was a member of Plainway Baptist Church.
