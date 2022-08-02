Nora Mae Fountain Moss, 84, of Laurel passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 in Taylorsville. She was born Wednesday, July 20, 1938, in Newton.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 3, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home and the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Chris Hodge will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nora was a homemaker, poultry farmer, caretaker and an amazing cook. She loved making people feel welcomed in her home and she never met a stranger. Her family was her pride and joy and she never missed a moment to talk about them.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years George William “Bill” Fountain and her husband of five years Bennis “Buddy” Moss; her son Jerry Fountain; and her parents Perry and Mary Dean Stroud.
Survivors include her son Pete Fountain (Myra); daughters Sherry Stringer (Robert) and Linda Fountain; grandsons Keith Stringer and Jeffery Fountain (Jennifer); granddaughter Lisa Shows (Blake Smallwood); great-grandsons Kole Fountain, Ryan Shows, Brody Stringer and Blake Stringer; great-granddaughters Gracelynn Shows, Olivia Stringer, Bella Smallwood and Elisa Smallwood; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ferrell Stroud, Robert Stringer, Blake Smallwood, Harry Waldrup, Jeffery Fountain and Keith Stringer.Honorary pallbearers will be Kole Fountain and Ryan Shows.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
