Norma DeWitt Skidmore
Norma DeWitt Skidmore passed away at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg on Feb. 16, 2023 at the age of 85. She was born in Niantic, Ill., on Sept. 25, 1937.
Services were Monday at Mill Creek Church of God followed by burial at Shubuta Cemetery. Brother Ricky Carlisle and Brother Trey Beck officiated.
Norma married her husband Larry in 1956. God called them into the ministry in 1959, and they moved to California, where they were blessed with three boys. In 1967, they came to Mississippi, where they spent many years following God’s leadership for their lives, and they were blessed with two more boys.
Norma was an attentive wife, loving mother and the central figure in the lives of her family. She was nurturing woman who committed to raising her boys in a Christian home. She instilled strong values in her sons that have sustained them for life. Norma was actively involved in every aspect of her family’s life, whether it was helping out on the hog farm, working in the grocery store or going to church. Her faith and her family molded her into the Godly woman she became.
Norma delighted in her role as “MeMe” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She established the same Godly principles in them as she did her children. Even with her large family, Norma always had time for others. She loved people, and showing love was only one of her many traits. She was blessed with gifts of offering wisdom, encouragement, compassion and kindness to everyone, especially the ones closest to her.
She joyfully carried the role of pastor’s wife with a servant’s heart wherever she was and whoever she was around! Norma embodied a steadfast, strong spirit. Her faith in God was unwavering, her strength was powerful and her character was exceptional. Her life was a living testimony of Proverbs 31:25-31 “She is clothed with strength and dignity, she laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks, her words are wise and she gives instruction with kindness. She carefully watches everything in her household and suffers nothing from laziness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband praises her. There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”
Norma is survived by her five sons Mark (late wife Patti), Luke (Krista), John (Lajeana), Matthew (Erin) and James (Norma Jean); 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Skidmore; grandsons Joshua Skidmore and Mitchell Pierre; her parents George and Helen DeWitt; her brother Homer “Bud” DeWitt; and daughters-in-law Deborah Skidmore and Patti Skidmore.
Pallbearers were Shawn Skidmore, Joseph Skidmore, Alex Skidmore, Dave Blakeney, Cody Martin, Shaun Padilla, Tony D’Angelo, Alex Dickerson, Justin Rawson, Anthony Holloman and Phillip Scrimpshire. Honorary pallbearers were Joshua Skidmore and Mitchell Pierre.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.