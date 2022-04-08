Norma Jean Butts, 97, of Laurel passed away on April 7, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born on Nov. 7, 1924, in Sharpsburg, Pa., to Elizabeth Jean and James Cranston Fix. Norma graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa., and attended the University of Mississippi as a graduate student, where, in exchange for starting the Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter at Ole Miss along with two other ladies, her tuition was paid.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Cranston Fix; the father of her children Lampkin Herbert Butts; and her son-in-law Jack Young.
She is survived by her children Pamela Mashburn (Troy) of Memphis, Lampkin Butts (Susie) of Laurel, Elizabeth Young of Laurel, James Norman Butts of Laurel; Bennie Butts (Pam) of Madison and Stephen Butts of Laurel; 15 grandchildren, Erin Mashburn Moulton (Christian), Christie Butts Sutton (Trey), Hannah Mashburn Snowden (Matthew), Stephanie Butts Felder (Jeremy), Troy Mashburn (Taya), Casey Butts (Lauren), Benjamin Butts (Whitney), Sarah Mashburn Finley (Joel), Jeremy Young, Nicolas Butts, Jason Young (Kayla), Alex Butts Katte (Markus), Katharine Butts Wagner (Wesley), Christopher Butts and Sara B. Butts; and 22 great-grandchildren.
To all who knew her, Norma was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and retired from the Jones County Youth Court, working for both Judge Billy Joe Landrum and Judge Sara Entrekin. Norma worked weekends as a ward clerk at the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center and was a past friend of the Jones County Library System and the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
Norma had a love for people, always carried a bright smile on her face and had a big, grateful heart. She loved her family, animals, bridge, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. Norma will be fondly remembered by her family.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the loving, caring sitters who took such good care of Norma including Leigh Byrd, Stephanie Newell, Kasey Sherman and Elaine Gavin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, the Animal Rescue League or the charity of your choice.
There will be a funeral at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, April 13, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. and the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Park Cemetery.
