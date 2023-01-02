Norma R. Parks, 90, of Raleigh passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 in Raleigh. She was born Thursday, May 19, 1932, in Stringer.
A graveside service was Saturday at Union Line Cemetery in Soso. Burial followed in Union Line Cemetery in Soso. Brother Keith Ramage officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel was in charge of arrangements.
Norma was a devoted mother and grandmother and was lovingly called “Nornie” by those who loved her most. She loved the Lord and her country deeply and she loved to laugh. She was an educator who taught in the Jones and Smith county school districts.
In 1987, she married Hubert Parks of Raleigh and described him as “the love of her life.” She and Hubert enjoyed traveling, playing golf and serving the Lord at FBC Raleigh, where they were faithful members. Norma loved her neighbors and close-knit community and formed friendships that lasted throughout her lifetime. She was a strong, vivacious lady who lived life to the fullest and will be missed by those who love her.
The family gives special thanks and appreciation to her faithful caregivers Michele, Judy, Janice, Glenda and Donna. The care, love and happiness they provided in her last years are immeasurable.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Parks; parents Claiborne and Elsie Musgrove Adkins; daughter Denise Stephens; brothers Lafroy Adkins, Jack Adkins and Devoy Adkins; and sister Naomi Clark.
Survivors include her sons Denny Welch (Robin) and Douglas Welch (Charlotte); grandchildren Erin Phipps (Jeremy), Allyson Owens, Jonathan Welch (Caroline), Joel Welch (Emily), Natalie Welch, Nicole Welch, Judd Stephens (Kayla) and Duel Stephens (Morgan); great-grandchildren Jude Phipps, Lilly Phipps, Hazel Owens, Jackson Welborn, Paisley Welborn, Grayson Stephens, Nathan Stephens, Sarah Stephens, Madilyn Stephens and Blakely Welch; brothers Kermit Adkins (Jerri) and C.J. Adkins (Vicki); sister-in-law Doxie Adkins; and son-in-law Bruce Stephens.
Pallbearers will be Judd Stephens, Duel Stephens, Jonathan Welch, Joel Welch, Jeremy Phipps and Jude Phipps.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Baptist Children’s Village, in Ridgeland.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.