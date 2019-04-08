Mr. Norman Lamar Valentine, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home in Oxford. A visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, from 4-6 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home in Oxford. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 at funeral home. Chaplain Mark Luther will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Valentine was born in Laurel, where, as a boy, he had a husky named Teddy and a rooster named Petey, that he loved. His mother was a beloved Sunday school teacher, and his father owned a gas station where he worked and would eventually meet his future wife, Louvenia Sue Sims. They both went to George S. Gardiner High School, where he was a semi-pro catcher in baseball and excelled in academics. He was like a big brother to Mrs. Vinnie’s sister, who, when they were first dating, would dress up in a cowboy suit and accompany them on all of their dates. As a young man, Mr. Valentine was a preacher in training for a time. Mrs. Vinnie, who was frequently his pianist during services, would sometimes purposely play the piano faster so that he could not keep up while he was singing, if she was a bit miffed at him. They would soon marry and spend a glamorous honeymoon in Biloxi at the Flamingo Hotel. After high school, he attended junior college until the birth of their first child.
He spent his life working as a loss prevention district manager for many retail chains, including Kress, TG&Y and Dollar General stores. He was promoted and awarded accolades of “Outstanding Leadership” and many trips to places all over the world, where he took his wife and children along with him, sometimes even out of the country. These travels with his wife, and on family trips, included the Caribbean, Russia, Poland, Hungary, as well as close to home in the mountains, at the beach and even survived hurricanes together in the Keys (where they lived for a time). All the while, he was extremely intelligent, self-reliant, hard working (never missing a day of work) and always put his family first.
Mr. Valentine was completely devoted to Vinnie Sue (and she to him) to his last breath. In the afternoons, even when he was sick, he would wait for her every day at the garage door. He will be remembered in many ways, as a protective husband, providing father, fun-loving grandpa, animal lover and nature enthusiast, evidenced in the gorgeous landscaping and gardens he created at his homes (but not so much, the squirrels).
Mr. Valentine leaves behind his loving wife Mrs. Vinnie Valentine of Oxford; two sons, Stephen (James) Valentine of Cedar Glen, Calif., and Stuart (Rachael) Valentine of Daphne, Ala.; one daughter, Terry (Kerry) King of Oxford; two grandsons, Erik (Lane) Valentine of Daphne and Matthew King of New Orleans; four granddaughters, Amber (William) Richmond of Columbus, Savannah Valentine of Auburn, Ala., and Caroline Valentine and Emma Valentine, both of Daphne; three great-granddaughters, Alanna Ellison of Columbus, Lila Valentine of Daphne and Willow Richmond of Columbus; one great-grandson, Kade Valentine of Daphne; one sister-in-law, Carolyn (Jim) Kelley of Ellisville; one cousin, Kay Atwood of Laurel; one nephew, Michael Williams of Laurel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Valentine was preceded in death by his parents Lamar Valentine and Maudie Lee Valentine; one sister, Joyce Hilton; one nephew, Doug Hilton; and one grandson, Charles Dunbar King.
Donations and memorials in honor of Mr. Norman Valentine may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (Parkinson.org).
