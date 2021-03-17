Norman Max Vice, 96, of Ellisville died Monday, March 15, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, March 15, 1925, in Shelbyville, Ind.
Visitation will be Friday, March 19, from 9-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 11 at the funeral home and burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jerry East and Brother Roy Crouch will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Vice was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Mary Effie Vice; brothers Gene Vice and Jimmy Vice; and sisters Theresa Hundley and Joan Helt.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years Clementine Vice; daughters Debbie Long (Jerry) and Mary Jo McCollum; sister Lois Vice; grandchildren Chris Long (Jessica), Brian Long (Tracey) and Allison McCollum; and great-grandchildren Jayden Long, Ryleigh Long and Maddie Long.
Pallbearers will be Mike McCollum, Andy Vice, Mike Chandler, Billy Chandler, Norman Hopkins and Lacon Sheppard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to West Ellisville Baptist Church building fund or to Gideon Bibles.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.