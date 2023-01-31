Norman Roudet McGill, 90, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Laurel. He was born Friday, May 27, 1932, in Jones County.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 9-11 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church in Laurel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church and burial will follow in the church cemetery.Timmy Ewing will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Oliver and Vera Leola Rustin McGill; siblings Daniel McGill, Margie Gregory, Mark McGill, Geneva McGill and Myrtis Sims.
Survivors include his sisters Faye Parker, Alice English and Diane Ewing (George); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Ewing, Timmy Ewing, Tim Colvin, J.B. Sykes, David McGill and George Ewing.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
