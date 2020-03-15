Nova Elizabeth Williams, 53, of Stringer died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Sunday, Jan. 1, 1967, in Indonesia.
Visitation will be Monday, March 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Nova was a devout Catholic. She was loving and caring person who would help anyone who needed it. She also loved her fur babies Bruno and Gypsy.
She was preceded in death by her mother Eleanor Williamson.
Survivors include her husband of nine years Tim Williams; father Dr. Sterling Williamson (Paula); stepchild Lora Moore (Jacob); brothers Craig Williamson (Tara McKemney) and Brandt Williamson (Martha); sister Ellen Samuels; a host of nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law Randy Williams (Cindy) and Danny Williams (Fran); sisters-in-law Linda Clark and Patty Yawn (Jimmy Dale); and mother-in-law Emily Williams.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
