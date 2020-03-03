O.B Broadhead of Carriere passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 27, 2020 in Slidell, La., at the age of 81. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service March 14 at Henleyfield Community Center in Carriereat 10 a.m. Brother Vern Whatts will officiate with an open prayer at 1 p.m., then followed by Wayne Broadhead. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.picayunefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.