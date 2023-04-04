O.W. Eubanks

O. W. “Jack” Eubanks, 93, of Ellisville died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins.
Jack was born on Sept. 4, 1929, to Ruby Lillian (Follin) Eubanks and Tommy Lee Eubanks in Tippah County. At the age of 17, he joined the Army and was subsequently awarded a medal toward the end of World War II. He returned home after his service and completed his high school diploma, residing with his family consisting of his mother Ruby Childs, stepfather Grover Childs and siblings. He moved to Memphis to become an electrician for the Memphis Power and Light Company. He proudly shared how he had spliced cable underground for the runways at the Memphis airport.
At the age of 24, he married Thelma Louise Preslar and went on to raise three beautiful children, Sonya Diane Pierce, Ronnie Lee Eubanks and Debra Leggett. He moved to Smith County after deciding he wanted his kids to grow up on a farm. Even then, farming was tough, so he would return to the Mid-South Fair in Memphis in the fall to work as an electrician to supplement their income. This was not unusual for him, he frequently worked multiple jobs to help his family get ahead. He worked for the Mississippi State Highway Patrol. As “J40,” he was known for being tough but fair. He would treat everyone the same under the law. He was proud of his service during the Civil Rights movement in Mississippi.
After his salvation in 1970, he began to share his testimony to many people, including motorists on the side of the highway. This led to him honoring the call to found and pastor Bay Springs Assembly of God Church, a predominantly Black congregation. His presence and toughness protected his congregants from hate crimes prevalent during the Civil Rights movement.
He retired from the Highway Patrol after 20 years, maintaining relationships with the brotherhood formed with him there. He pastored Bay Springs Assembly of God 18 1/2 years with co-pastor Brother Joe Pickens, leaving there to pastor McClain’s Chapel Church in Waynesboro for two years until he retired. He was a longtime member of Ellisville First Assembly of God. After Thelma’s passing in 2006, he married Polly Walters, enjoying life with her until he had to move to the VA, and Ms.Polly then passed shortly after. Jack lived a full life, often enjoying hunting and fishing, raising cattle, reading the Bible, building homes and clearing land. He loved introducing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the land he loved so much, taking them on golf-cart rides around his farm.
He is survived by daughter Debra Leggett (Steve); grandsons Jeff Eubanks (Hilda), Sam Leggett (Kim), Jonathan Leggett (Jo) and Steve Leggett; great-grandchildren Kortnie Mims (Bryan), Keisha Wells (Devon), Kenny Eubanks (Sheree), Taylor Eubanks, Jacob Leggett, Jonathan Leggett, MaryRose Leggett, Xander Leggett, Deacon Leggett, Edward Leggett, Marilyn “Myn” Leggett, Charlie Leggett and Titus Leggett; brothers Luther Raybon Childs and James Harrison Childs; sisters Maudie Alma Richardson, Martha Anna Perkins and Janet Childs; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wives Thelma Louise (Preslar) and Polly Walters; daughter Sonjia Diane (Eubanks) Pierce; son Ronnie Lee Eubanks; father Tommy Lee Eubanks; mother Ruby Lillian (Follin) Childs; stepfather Grover Gus Childs; sister Ruby Abner Thacker; and nine stepbrothers and stepsisters.
Visitation will be Friday, April 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pineville-Leaf River Baptist Church cemetery in Pineville. Burial will follow.
A celebration of life will be Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at Brookside Barn (www.brooksidebarn.com) in Ellisville. The event will involve a potluck dinner, followed by celebration of the wonderful life of Jack “J-40” Eubanks.
2 Corinthians 5:1: For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.
