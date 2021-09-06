Odice Anding Jr., 89, of Raleigh entered his Heavenly home to be reunited with his beloved wife of 41 years Christine Welborn Anding on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, May 31, 1932, in Smith County.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 9-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs. Funeral services will be at 11 and the burial will follow in Welborn Family Cemetery. Brother John Bowen will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Anding was a man of faith and knew the Lord. He was made a Master Mason of the Sylvarena Lodge. He was of the Baptist faith. He worked many years with the forestry service. He also was a heavy machine operator for Smith County, from which he later retired. He loved living life, was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the years. He especially enjoyed training his hunting dogs, with his hunting buddy Worm Jones. He enjoyed listening to gospel bluegrass music. He attended local music events around the community. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and friends. His eyes would light up whenever he was with his great-grandson Zakkary, or as he nicknamed him "Goob." He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Christine Anding; parents Odice Sr. and Edna Anding; brothers Daniel Anding and Truitt Anding (Janie); sister Annie Lou Anding Glenn (Joe); father-in-law Lee H. "Buck" Welborn; mother-in-law Merle Welborn; sister-in-law Dora Dean Anding; brother-in-law Paul Kennedy; and son-in-law Jimmy Parrish.
Survivors include his son Daniel Miller (Tammy); daughter Tina Parrish; sister Faye Kennedy; brothers William "Bud" Anding and Colon Anding (Joanne); brothers-in-law Buddy Welborn (Carmen), Ricky Welborn (Patsy) and Kenneth Welborn; sisters-in-law Annesse Savage (Jimmy) and Tammy Ishee (Jimmy); grandchildren Jessica Williams (Jeremy), Matthew Parrish (Lindsey) and Sharee Nicole Parker (Shelby); great-grandchildren Zakkary Williams, Kennedy Williams, Makayla Parrish and Lexi Parrish; a host of nieces and nephews; and extended family Kahla Rogers, John Russum, Ben Matthews and Josh Matthews.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Welborn, Ricky Welborn, Kenneth Welborn, Benny Matthews, Ben Matthews and Josh Matthews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Savage, Billy Anding and John Russum.
Special thank you to the staff at Jasper General Nursing Home.
