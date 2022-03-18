Oliver Smith died in Garner, N.C., on March 16, 2022. He was the only child of Wendell and Cecile Smith of Ellisville.
He was born and spent his young adult life growing up in Ellisville. He received the first PhD in chemistry at the University of Southern Mississippi. He and wife Jean moved to Charleston, W.Va., so he could pursue his career with Union Carbide. He worked for Union Carbide for 33 years. As a research scientist, he accumulated 50 U.S. patents. He was most proud of his patent for no-wax flooring. He spent most of his time developing new technology with paints that would have no solvents or harmful chemicals. After 9/11, his paint was used to paint the Pentagon when they rebuilt it. This water-based paint with no solvents helped the Pentagon not have to relocate employees because it was so safe.
He later moved back to Petal and served on the USM faculty for six years. During retirement, he has enjoyed competitive sports, volunteering and family visits.
Oliver served as an elder for 43 years with First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston, W.Va., and First Presbyterian of Petal.
He leaves his wife of 61 years (Reba Jean); son Oliver Jr.; daughter Wendy Lynn McRorie (John); two grandsons, Tyler McRorie and Zachary McRorie (Makayla); two great-granddaughters, Rose and Charlotte; foster daughter Lisa Mudd (Vickie); and many relatives in North Carolina, Mississippi and Alabama.
He looks forward to a heavenly home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He characterized his life as short, sweet and meeting a lifetime goal of providing his family with all the support they needed to be successful in life.
Memorial services will be at Bryan Lee Funeral Home (1200 Benson Road in Garner, N.C.) on Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Drive Garner, NC 27529.
