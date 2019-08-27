Olivia Graves McLemore died Aug. 25, 2019 at age 78.
She was preceded in death by her parents Curtis Sidney Graves and Valda Sue Flowers Graves Lee.
She is survived by her son Taylor A. McLemore III of Hebron; daughters Lori McLemore Gray (Marvin) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Christy McLemore Joy (Chris) of Ellisville; grandchildren Curtis McLemore, Adam Gray, Michael Gray (Carolina) and Landon Joy; great-grandchildren Elias Gray, Robin Gray and Archer Gray; sisters Jenny Graves, Vicky Phillips (Paul) and Cindy Graves; sister-in-law Sue McLemore Monk; nephews and nieces Sidney Phillips (Priscilla), Rodney Phillips (Terilyn), Kerry Shows (Dennis), Kayla Graves, Isabella Graves, Suzanne Monk and Sam Monk Jr. (Brenda); great-nieces and great-nephew Hannah Shows, Kyson Miller, Emma Phillips and Elizabeth Phillips.
Olivia worked at Northern Electric Company and Graves Montgomery Insurance Agency before beginning her primary career as a legal secretary for Harold W. Melvin in Laurel and then later for Balch Bingham in Birmingham, Ala.
Olivia was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church.
Olivia was an avid reader and enjoyed singing and playing the piano and organ. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Michael Gray, Sidney Phillips, Rodney Phillips, Sam Monk Jr., Charles Graves and Wayne Graves.
The service will be officiated by Rev. Bill Hayes and Rev. Abram Atchison.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home.
The service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 652 Graves Road, Ellisville, MS, 39437. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 644 Graves Road, Ellisville, MS, 39437.
