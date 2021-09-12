Ollie Jane Pitts, 89, of Ellisville, born Dec. 2, 1931, passed away Sept. 11, 2021 at the Jones County Rest Home of Ellisville.
A private graveside service will be at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery of Soso on Tuesday, Sept, 14, at 11 a.m. Brother Brandon Wilson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was the past owner of Pitts Grocery and later worked with the Jones County Tax Collector's Office and at the former Moss/Applewhite Clinic of Ellisville. Her favorite hobby was quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Harold L. Pitts; parents Aaron Ira Welch and Mary Lucinda Dykes Welch; three sisters, Bertha Mae Hill, Maybra Jefcoat and Martha Faye Easterling; two brothers, Cliff Welch and Jake Welch; grandson Lee Thomas Holifield; and grandson-in-law Jeff Robinson.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Hilbun (Larry) of Ellisville and Lanell Holifield (Larry) of Laurel; five grandchildren, Robin Robinson, Ryan Hilbun (Lauren), Ron Hilbun (Christy), Kim Holifield and Kacey Holifield; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Robinson (Paige), Abby Hilbun, Maggie Hilbun and John Ryan Hilbun; and one great-great-grandchild coming in the fall of 2021. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Members of the family will serve as pallbearers.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
