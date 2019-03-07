Ollie Omega Varner, 100, of Waynesboro died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at The Residence at Pine View in Waynesboro. She was born Saturday, Dec. 21, 1918 in Sandersville.
Graveside services will be Friday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by husband S.T. Varner; father Frank Doggett; mother Virginia Doggett; daughter Linda Varner; and 15 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include daughter Betty V. Pryne; son Sam Terry Varner Jr. (Patsy); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
