Ollie Thomas "Tom" Parker III, 81, of Laurel died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Monday, April 17, 1939 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Monday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 1 at the funeral home with the burial to follow in Antioch Cemetery.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his parents Ollie T. Parker II and Jessie Parker; his son Thomas Parker; his daughter Terri Powell; a grandson, William Barnett; a brother, Pete Parker; and his sister Ruby Blackledge.
Survivors include his wife Sue Parker; three daughters, Michelle Parker, Debbie Mask (Gary) and Donna Knight; one son, John Mark Goins; six grandchildren, David Mericle, Jessica Middleton, Josh Overstreet, Daniel Parrish, Brandon Parrish and Curtis; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Josh Overstreet, Hunter Overstreet, Wayne Middleton, Landen Middleton, Brandon Parrish, Daniel Parrish and Mason Parrish.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Mask, Bobby Holifield, Wayne Parker and Joe Parker.
