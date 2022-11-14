Mrs. Oma Ruth Spradley Lindsey of Moss gained her Heavenly wings on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center at the age of 92.
She was born to Jim and Daisy Spradley on Aug. 19, 1930. Throughout her life, she was a loving caregiver to her parents and many nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Moss, where she served in the nursery for 40 years. She retired from NECO in Bay Springs, where she worked for more than 35 years. She was a strong-willed woman who loved the Lord, life and her family and friends. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband Doyle Lindsey; her parents Jim and Daisy Spradley; her brothers Gerald, Jimmie, J. W., Bobby Lee, Donny Ray and Roger Dale Spradley; and sisters Betty Sue Sims, Jeanette Herrington and Mildred McCord.
She is survived by her brothers Vondell (Audrey), Sonny, Milton (Judy) and Roy (Sherry) Spradley; her sisters Irma Poore, Mary Johnson and Faye McCarty; a host of special nieces and nephews; and a special friend Bobbie Walters.
The services will be at First Baptist Church Moss. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5-7 p.m. Visitation will also be Thursday from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Spradley Cemetery in Moss. Brother Tony Johnson and Brother Alan McCord will officiate. Special music will be by Valerie McCord.
Pallbearers will be Michael Herrington, Shannon Spradley, Mason Simmons, Billy Bob Foltz, Mark Spradley, David McCord and Jason McCarty.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church Moss.
