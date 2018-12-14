Oneta Myrick, 83, of the Shady Grove community in Laurel passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born on Oct. 18, 1935 in Waynesboro.
Visitation will be at 2p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Shady Grove. A service to honor Oneta’s life will follow at 3 p.m. officiated by Brother Jason Goodwin.
Oneta was a teacher’s assistant and bus driver for the Jones County Schools for 26 years. She was a long-term, devoted member of First Baptist Church of Shady Grove. She had a love for cooking for her family regularly. Oneta was known to have a green thumb because her yard was always covered in the most beautiful flowers.
Milton and Oneta have been known by those who knew them as soulmates. Years ago, the two met on the campus of Jones County Junior College. While they were both students, Oneta was working at the grill. One day, Milton walked up to the grill to place an order and saw her for the first time. He has always said that it was that very moment when he knew that she was the one for him. From then on, they spent their lives side-by-side exactly the way they wanted to live – together. After 61 years together, they still wouldn’t have had it any other way. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father Lonnie Strickland, mother Olgia Shoemake Strickland, sisters Geraldine Hickerson, Betty Sue Strickland and Carolyn Strickland.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years James Milton Myrick; sister Marilyn Soto; brother Warren Strickland; sons Michael Myrick, Stephen Myrick (Pam) and daughter Venessa Farragut (Miles); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Myrick, Shawn Myrick, Hayden Myrick, Levi Myrick, Warren Strickland and Michael Hicks.
Colonial Chapel of Laurel will be in charge of all arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
