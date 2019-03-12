Onnie B. Williams, 88, of Laurel, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Cedars Personal Care Home.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, with the service to follow at 11. Interment will be in Sharon Cemetery. Rev. Leon Carmical will officiate.
Onnie was born Oct. 12, 1930. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, crocheting and reading her Bible. She attended First Baptist Church of Calhoun, where she was a member.
She is survived by her children Joyce Creel (Frank), Donnis Williams (Etta), Deborah English (Jackie) and Kaye Downs (Jimmy).
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Williams; her parents A. J. and Leona Anderson; sister Eula Williams; brother Lavelle Anderson; and son-in-law Frank Creel.
The family extends acknowledgement of appreciation for the loving care shown to Onnie over the past year. Special love and thanks to Joey and Debbie Parker, Kim Ainsworth, Wendy Parker, and Andrea Dry, and also Southern Hospice, which includes Savana Hill, Dawn Johnson and Chaplain John Cockrell.
Pallbearers will be Eric Creel, Joaquin Creel, Chris Langley, Jeff English, Ben Masters and James Masters.
