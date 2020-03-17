Opal Reaves, 83, of Laurel passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center after a battle with cancer.
Opal was born in Columbia County, Ark., on Oct. 29, 1937 to Dempsey Wayne Pittman and Opal Giles Pittman.
Opal was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Noble P. Reaves; son Frank E. Reaves; and daughter Connie G. Davis.
Opal is survived by one son, Michael F. Reaves and wife Bridget of Laurel; one granddaughter, Hailey G. Reaves of Laurel; and three grandsons, Joshua W. Davis, Justin L. Davis and Ayden Noble Reaves, all of Laurel.
There will be a private graveside service.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.