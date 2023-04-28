Opal Sumrall Lott, 86, was born Oct. 30, 1936. She passed away peacefully April 27, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones.
Opal was preceded in death by husband Harold D. Lott; father T. O. Sumrall; mother Mildred Barker Sumrall; grandson Brandon Scott Robinson; and nephew Joseph Merriam.
Opal is survived by five children, Stephen Michael Ishee (Lisa), Susan Darlene Holmes, Jason Calvin Ishee, Tamra Rae Morris (Mark) and Harold Douglas Lott (Colleen); sister Esther Sumrall Merriam (Glenn); eight grandchildren, Nic Ishee (Cheyenne), Taylor Ishee Perkins (Trevor), Carson Ishee, Connor Ishee, Megan Robinson, Preston Morris, Chelsea Riddle and Hannah Klump; three great-grandchildren, Anthony Robinson, Wyatt Motes and Lauren Motes; nieces Edie Irvin (Lemond) and Suzette Foster (Keith); and special friend and caretaker Pam Adams.
A services will be Monday, May 1, at Freedom Baptist Church. Family visitation will be from 12:30-1 p.m. The family will accept visitors from 1-2 p.m. with the funeral service and burial to follow. Burial will be in Myrick Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Pastor David Fedele.
Pallbearers will be Carson Ishee, Preston Morris, Anthony Robinson, Claude Manning, Timmy Beech and Joseph McNeil. Honorary pallbearers will be Nic Ishee, Mark Morris, Danny Adams, Tommy Jordan and Jimmy Leonard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 971 Freedom Road, Laurel, Mississippi 39443.
