Ople Joy Malone Moore, 85, of the Mill Creek Community passed away on June 13, 2021. She was born to Allie Mae Walker Malone and Jessie Malone on Sept. 14, 1935.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Lula Ivy.
She is survived by her children Sarah, Paul, Greg and Martha; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was a Christian woman who loved the Lord dearly and attended Harvest Time Assembly of God Church in Laurel.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 15, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Memory Chapel with burial to follow at Mill Creek Methodist Cemetery. Rev. Bart Whitehead will be in charge of the services.
