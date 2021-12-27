Orasa Hayes, 74, of Ellisville passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Monday, Feb. 3, 1947, in Thailand.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 31, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with funeral services at 11 a.m. The burial will then take place in Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Orasa. She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She often served dishes from her homeland, as well as the “Southern Style” dishes that she quickly learned. Everyone always felt welcomed at her table. Her servant heart was evident as she always made sure your plate was filled before she ever took a bite. She enjoyed crafting, sewing and needlework. Her garden is a masterpiece filled with a wide variety of vegetables, herbs and flowers of every kind. Her warm smile and pleasant personality were contagious to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt Pon Shaw.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years Gary Hayes; her brothers-in-law Jerry Hayes (Debbie Jefcoats) and Danny Hayes (Kathy); her sister-in-law Sandra Farris (David); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
