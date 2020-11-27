Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Soule’s Chapel Cemetery for Othel W. Black, age 82, of Ellisville who passed from this life on Nov. 26, 2020 at Columbia Health and Rehab.
Mr. Black was born on Nov. 18, 1938 to Paul and Thersia Edwards Black. He worked in the oil field and construction for many years.
He is survived by his children Mitchell (Pamela) Black of Hammond, La., Lucy (Kenny) Flowers of Ellisville and Sherry (Jay) Musgrove of Moselle; grandchildren Brandon Black, Anna Black, Kendall Walters, Kourtney Murphy, Kristen Murphy, Kandace Martin, Katelyn Barnett, Kameron Flowers and Jay Harris Musgrove; six great-grandchildren; brother Douglas Black; and sister Anita Warren.
Jones and Son Funeral Homes of Moselle is in charge of the services.
