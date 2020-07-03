On June 28, 2020 at 2:51 p.m., Othmar Edmund Edward Wehe soul left his mortal body. There wasn't a kinder or gentler man in existence.
Othmar left behind his beloved wife of 44 years; his children, daughter Joanie of Laurel, son Jonthan and his wife Kiristen of Fenton, Mo., and his daughter Sarah of Laurel. In addition, he left behind two beautiful grandchildren, Phoenix Ashton and Kailey Alane.
A more gracious or generous man would be hard to find. He always took the time to help others and seemed surprised when they'd try to thank him. Othmar saw the good in everyone. He will be missed.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
