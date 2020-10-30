Ouida Lucille Hardy Graves, 95, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Peachtree Village in Brandon. A private service and burial was at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson.
Mrs. Graves was born Aug. 13, 1925 in Meridian to Thomas Gaston and Ina Laird Hardy. She graduated from Central High School in Jackson and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.
She was the beloved wife of Rev. Ralph Graves for 58 years. During their marriage, they served at Southern Baptist churches in Colquitt and Cordele, Ga., and in Mississippi in Carson, Vicksburg and and Laurel’s Highland Baptist.
Mrs. Graves was known throughout Mississippi as an accomplished piano teacher and church choir and solo accompanist. West Laurel Baptist Church was her last position before retiring. She was a longtime member of the Jones County Music Teachers Association and served as adjudicator for many years for the Mississippi Baptist Church Music Festivals.
Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer (David) Clark of Jackson and Lisa (Chuck) Barrier of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mrs. Graves is also survived by sister Billie Fetterhoff of Wooster, Ohio along with a number of nieces and nephews.
Ouida Graves was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Ralph Graves; two infant children; and two brothers.
The family takes comfort in the assurance that Mrs. Graves is at peace and at home with her Savior and loved ones who have gone before.
Memorials may be sent to Mission: Dignity (assisting retired ministers and spouses) at Mission: Dignity, GuideStone Financial Resources SBC, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Ste 2200, Dallas, TX 75244-6152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.