Ouida Mavis Dearman, 88, of Laurel passed away on Feb. 17, 2020.
Mrs. Dearman was a member of Plainway Baptist Church. She was employed with Ellisville State School as a nurse prior to her retirement and she enjoyed taking care of people. Her family meant everything to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Commodore Dewey Bush and Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bush; her siblings Lester “Fat” Bush, Lavada Bush Davis, Virgil “Bud” Bush, Jacob Eugene “Jake” Bush, Delores Bush Gaskin, Charles Bush, Paul Bush, Carl Bush, Grace Bush Anderson and Abyorn Devon Bush; and her husband Huey Dearman.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Dearman (Kim) and Steve Dearman (Amy); two grandsons, Christian Dearman and Bryce Dearman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 20, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service following at 3. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brother Ken Johnson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Christian Dearman, Bryce Dearman, Steve Dearman, Randy Dearman, Joey Bush and Jamie Bush.
The family thanks Lynnwood Senior Care for their compassionate care of Mrs. Dearman.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
