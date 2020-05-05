Ouida Walters Rasberry passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born on March 27, 1923 and lived her entire life in Jones County.
A graveside service will be at 10 on Wednesday, May 6, at Memorial Gardens in Laurel with Dr. Cary Kimbrell officiating.
Ouida was a remarkable woman who came from a long line of Southern women who were sweeter than molasses, stronger than barbed wire, steadfast as a plow, kind as a saint, and more pleasant than an August evening breeze. She lived her life in accordance with Bible verses from Proverbs 31: “A virtuous woman’s worth is far above rubies. She does those she loves only good and not evil so she will have no lack of gain. A virtuous woman girds herself with strength. She shall rejoice in time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom. And her tongue is the law of kindness. She watches over the ways of her household. And does not eat of the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed. Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.”
She was hands-down one of the best cooks in the world and it gave her great joy to make special meals for the ones she loved. She loved vegetable and flower gardening, fishing, quilting and spending time outdoors enjoying God’s creations. She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church until her health no longer permitted her to attend.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Rasberry; her parents Della and Luther Walters; and her sisters Juanita Carlson and Eleanor Galella.
She is survived by her two sons, Phil (Karen) Rasberry and Danny (Gay) Rasberry. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Clark (Amanda) Rasberry, Jim (Mallorie) Rasberry and Erin (Ben) Napier. She is survived by four great-grandchildren, Lucy, Lottie and Walker Rasberry, and Helen Napier. She is survived by her sister Roberta (Bert) Miller.
