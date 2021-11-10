Owen (Pop) Hamilton 67, of Laurel, Ms passed away November 8, 2021 at SCRMC after a hard battle with cancer.
Owen had a quote that he spoke of all the time “To know me was to love me and to love me was to have known me.” If you met Owen you had a friend for life.
He was preceded in death by his father Oscar Hamilton, foster mother Ruby Hogan, sister Jenny Sue, and best friend Kathy Hamilton.
He is survived by his fiancé Sarah Seay of Laurel, daughter Casandra (Tony) Chouccoli of Baton Rouge, La, sons Timothy (Starla) Hamilton and Tadley Hamilton all of Laurel, his aunt Susie (Warren) Cavanaugh of West Palm Beach, Fl, grandchildren Haley, Tyler, Brooke, Peyton, and Dylan Chouccoli, William, Lucas, and Ethan Hamilton and Tucker Shorts, and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Memorial services are pending.
