Owen Travis Morgan passed unexpectedly on Aug. 3, 2020. He was born on Dec. 2, 1989, in Ukiah, Calif., and was 30 years old at his death. He lived in South Florida, Boca Raton during his childhood years. Later, he moved to Brandon, where he resided.
After graduating from West Boca High School in Boca Raton, Fla., Owen obtained his welding certification in Brandon. He worked as a welder at Steel Services for a time.
Owen always had a beautiful smile and a friendly personality. Whether at work or at play, he was a perfectionist. But if he made a mistake, he would respond with "oops" and move on. He believed he could do anything that he put his mind to and lived his life to the fullest.
He was predeceased by his father Keith C. Morgan.
Surviving family members are his two beautiful children whom he adored, Valerie Morgan and Travis Morgan: mother Maresa (Resa Wardell) McKinley and stepfather Ted McKinley; sister Courtney Morgan; maternal grandparents Lavoy and Mary Wardell of Laurel; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service of remembrance for Owen Travis Morgan will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the First Baptist Church of Shady Grove Cemetery in Laurel. The address is 4514 Highway 15, Laurel, MS.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.