Pamela Dianne Steele, 60, of Ellisville was granted her Angel Wings on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Sunday, Nov. 6, 1960 in Chillicothe, Mo.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Robby Webb will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Steele was a loving wife, mother and sister. She made a career of selling Avon and was a representative for many years. In her time selling Avon, she found much joy and gained many friends. She was of Baptist faith and she attended Centerpoint Church of Ellisville. She was a loving woman with a heart of gold who found happiness in serving others. Her happiest of days were spent with her children and grandchildren laughing and sharing memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Francis J. Eaton; and sisters Tracy Cantrell and Sheila Eaton.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years Robert Steele; sons Kevin Steele (Tiffany), Kristopher Steele and Kurt Steele (Casey); grandchildren Cambree Steele (Grayson), Jasmine Steele, Karter Smith, Daxton Steele and Kevin Steele Jr.; brothers Mark Eaton (Lisa), Joseph Eaton (Paige) and Mike Eaton; sister Brenda Carrol Fairchild (Terry); and a host of many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Riley Eaton, Adam Hall, John Crocker, Wayne Bolton, Sonny Hudson and Steven Parker.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
