Pamela Jane Forshee

Pamela Jane (Hopkins) Forshee, born Dec. 6, 1953 — beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend — drank her last cup of coffee on Earth on July 9, 2022, and got her first cup in heaven moments later.
Mom was a very strong and special woman who raised three kids (and drove her crazy in their own special way) on her own. She either loved you or she didn’t — there was no in between. She didn’t speak a lot, but her eyes had a language of their own. Mom was a lover of music and really loved Elvis. We know she is dancing a jig with Elvis in heaven.
Pick up a cup of coffee and swing by Memory Chapel Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Saturday and be ready to dance a jig to celebrate Pam’s life.
