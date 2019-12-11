Pamela Kay Jacobsen Loper passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by family and dear friends. She was born on Oct. 19, 1959 in Kankakee, Ill.
A celebration of life will be Friday, Dec. 13, at 1:30 p.m. at West Laurel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Jacobsen; her mother Marilyn Strong; and her Pekingese Toby Dale.
She leaves behind three children, Dana Seth (Melanie), Jan Chase and Olivia Jocelyn, all of Laurel; and grandchildren Carter Jordan, 7, Connor Seth, 10, Madilyn Lee, 7, and Parker Elizabeth, 12.
She had friends that she loved like family including Ruth Bryant, Patty Hunt and Mrs. Deborah. She will also be dearly missed by her cat Duchess.
We would like to give special thanks to Laurel Dialysis and the nephrology department with Hattiesburg Clinic.
Before becoming sick, Pam worked as a nurse in Labor and Delivery at South Central Regional Medical Center. She loved listening to Don Henley and Jackson Browne. She enjoyed watching the Saints play and reading trash magazines (as she called them).
She thought her grandchildren were perfect, and her kids were just OK.
