Pamela Ledet Walters, age 76, passed away at her home in Laurel, Mississippi, on Monday, May 23, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
On October 16, 1945, she was born in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and later settled in Laurel, Mississippi. She worked at Brandon Petroleum Properties as an Administrator for over thirty years until she retired in 2016. Pamela was a member of Franklin Methodist Church and a longtime volunteer at the Animal Rescue League. She was an avid animal lover all her life.
Pam was preceded in death by her father Emile Ledet, and her mother Bertie Ledet.
She is survived by two sisters, Kathy Collins (Roger) of Steele, Alabama, and Debra Calhoun (Darrell) of Headland Alabama. She is also survived by her children: John Parker (Stacy) of Laurel; Larry Walters of Laurel; Julie Clark of Laurel; James Ledet of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren: Katie McMillan (Chase) of Ellisville; Matt Parker of Laurel; Charlie Clark of Laurel; Parker Clark of Laurel; Mary Hannah Clark of Hattiesburg; Alex Adcock of Purvis; Arianna Molloy of Laurel; Shelby Molloy of Laurel; one great-grandchild: Colt McMillan of Ellisville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private burial service will be held at Sunset Gardens on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to the Animal Rescue League of Laurel. (2511 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440).
