Pamela Ricket Walls, 67, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021 after a long battle with complications from COVID-19. She was born in March 1953 to Evelyn and Paul Ricket. She spent 44 years married to the love of her life, Rev. Richard Walls.
Pam was a loving and devoted wife to Richard and mother to daughter Tabitha. She was dedicated to her ministry as a pastor's wife to the churches that her husband pastored. Pam loved her work family at South Central Medical Center for the past 20 years.
Her family thanks everyone at South Central Regional Medical Center who took part in her care over the past two months, including her doctors, ICU staff, respiratory staff and the staff of 2nd West.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no scheduled services at this time. The family plans to have a memorial service at a later date. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to the building fund of First Church of God Laurel.
