Pansy Williams Mulkey, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. She was born Sept. 12, 1930 in Mize.
She was married to her beloved husband of 71 years Warren E. Mulkey. She was a member of Life Church in Laurel. She worked many years at the State Hospital as a volunteer. She spent many years in the PTA and was PTA president when air conditioners were placed in Prentiss School.
She was a longtime member of the American Legion and Jones County Republican Women.
She loved cooking for her family, neighbors and friends as long as she was able. She loved all dearly, family more than words.
She thanked God for three wonderful sons, Mike of Laurel, James of Taylorsville and John of Oxford; her precious grandchildren Leigha Hagan (Ryan), Lucas Mulkey, Andrew Mulkey (Gaddy), Holly Middleton (Casey) and Madeline Mulkey; much loved “acquired” grandchildren Samantha Cargile (Luke), James Roberts, Zachary Roberts and Lori Hall (Nick); great-grandchildren Maisly Middleton, William Hall, Daniel Hall and Hailey Roberts; her brother A. J. Williams; and the best of sweet daughters-in-law Karen and Jacqueline, who made it complete. Her good friends from Oklahoma, dear Butch and Elaine Magers and family, she loved them dearly, and her dear Michelle Amason, who kept watch with her over her dear brother (Michelle’s beloved grandfather) in the VA Home for years. Special friends are Amy Busby Williams, Tresa Roddy and Amy Crowe.
She was preceded in death by two infant sons; her parents Andrew J. and Minnie Little Williams of Mize; brothers Troy Williams and Harold Williams; sisters Helen Corvaia and Daisy Green; and great-grandchildren Olivia, Jackson and Nathan Hall.
Special thanks to special friend and helper for many years Christine Rogers.
Services will be at Life Church. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 3, from 5-7 p.m. and the funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Presbyterian Church cemetery in Mize. Officiating will be Pastor Kenny McMinn.
Pallbearers will be sons Michael, James and John Mulkey, and grandsons Luke and Andrew Mulkey and Alan Eason.
