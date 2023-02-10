Pascal Augustus “Gus” Townsend went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, after a brief illness. He was 90 years old.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home followed by burial at Sharon Cemetery. Pastor Matt Olson will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Memory Chapel.
Mr. Townsend was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Bobbie Faye Long Townsend in 2018. Also preceding him were his parents B.C. Townsend and Lola Hosey Townsend; his brothers B.C. “Cliff” Townsend Jr., James Richard Townsend (his identical twin) and William Frederick Townsend. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Laura Ishee and Rosemary Farragut.
Surviving him are his daughters Maylon Bartran (Frank) and Dwelia Haas (Nick) and his son Pat Townsend; also, his granddaughter Ashley Gatzman (Chuck) and his grandson Quent Haas (Karen) and his great-granddaughter Laura Gatzman (Ole Sugar Babe). He is also survived by his sister Ruthie Gavin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a kind and gentle soul who loved people. He served three terms in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 1980-92. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was past president of the Mississippi Chapter of the 31st Infantry “Dixie” Division Association. He was an original board member of the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel. He also served as a long-time board member of the Council on Aging. He founded South Mississippi Advertising Company in 1977, a business his son and daughter still operate today. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Sharon.
He was always a very active and energetic person who worked hard and played hard. He had a lifelong love for fishing and always enjoyed gardening. And he always enjoyed watching football. He lived a long and blessed life and was ready to go when his time came. He will be deeply missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Frank Bartran, Miles Farragut, Chuck Gatzman, Bart Gavin, Mark Ishee and Tim Ishee.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.