Memorial services will be at a later date for Mr. Pasquale Muraca, 75, of the Dixie Community.
He died Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Mr. Muraca was a retired truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Sharon Muraca; parents Mary and Joseph Muraca; and son Guisseppe Muraca.
He is survived by his wife Gail Muraca of the Dixie Community; son Russell Muraca of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter Kim Campball of Heidelberg; seven grandchildren, Anthony Cole, Dangelo Cole, Casey Stewart, Joey Muraca, Gunner Lee, Ebony Cole and Izebella Muraca; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a friend as close as a brother James "Tree Top" West.
