Patricia Ann Landrum Lowery, 72, passed away to her heavenly home on Oct. 10, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. She was born Dec. 25, 1947.
Services and interment were on Saturday at Center Ridge Baptist Church in Yazoo City. Rev. Gary Walters and Rev. James Pettis officiated.
Mrs. Lowery was retired from nursing after a 33-year career that she truly loved. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Yazoo City.
She was preceded in death by her parents Aldean McRee Landrum and Eleanor Ann Landrum; and daughter Kristi Bradshaw.
She is survived by her husband Carley Lowery; granddaughter Brittany Bradshaw; stepsons Carley Lowery Jr. and David Lowery; stepdaughter Jessica Lowery; three great-grandchildren, Graysen, Maddi K. and Easten; sister Rhonda Brooks (Sammy); brothers Kerry Landrum (Diane), Darrell Landrum (Gail) and Merrill Landrum; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pat will be cherished as a woman of strong faith, hope and love.
