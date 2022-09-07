Patricia Ann Morgan Lewis joined her loving Husband John Dale Lewis in paradise on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, ten years and three months to the day he completed his journey in this life. Her father Clyde Hobson Morgan and mother Ruby Orell Perkins Morgan of Pearl had already gone home.
She leaves behind her sister Clydell Morgan of Crane Hill, Ala.; sons Richard Dale Lewis and his wife Kathy of Ovett and John Hobson Lewis and his wife Paula of Glade; daughters Alesha Dawn Lewis Davis and her husband Tommy and Yvonne Michelle Lewis of Mill Creek; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was good at everything she did, from baking and sewing to being a lawn mower mechanic. She was a very talented artist and a crack shot. She loved the outdoors — camping, hunting, fishing and trapping. She started hunting with her dad at a very young age. She taught her children Christian values, giving each one of them a Bible at an early age in life. They memorized the books of the Bible and many passages of scripture, including 23 Psalm, The Lord's Prayer and 100 Psalm. Patricia never put limitations on herself, from making all of her children's clothes to welding tabs on transformers at Howard Industries. A hard worker who strived for perfection.
A Memorial Service will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m.
The family will meet with friends after the memorial service.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.