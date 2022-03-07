Patricia Kay Tisdale

Patricia Kay “Katie” Tisdale, 67, of Ellisville passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle, with service to follow at the Funeral Home at 4 p.m. Burial will be in the Oak Bowery Cemetery, located on the corner of River Road and Highway 588 following the service. Brother Kenny Morris will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Hilbun, Ricky Knight, Leslie Tisdale, James T. Tisdale, Grayson Tisdale and Billy Rivers.
Katie was born on Dec. 13, 1954, in Ellisville. She was a graduate of South Jones High School, JCJC and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught elementary school at Shady Grove Elementary and at Ellisville Elementary for 25 years. She loved teaching and would have taught longer, if not for the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. Katie always had a smile for everyone and greatly enjoyed the company of her beautiful dog Lady.
She was a loving caregiver for her mother for a number of years. For the past two years, she has been a resident of Jones County Rest Home. Katie was preceded in death by her mother Earline Tisdale; her brother Wallace E. Tisdale; her grandparents Earl and Agnes Tisdale; her uncle Billy Tisdale and his wife Rosalee; and her first cousin Ricky Tisdale.
She is survived by her uncles George Tisdale and Dr. Terrell Tisdale (Martha); her first cousin James T. Tisdale; and a number of second cousins and friends.
