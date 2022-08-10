Patricia Knight

Patricia “Pat” Knight, 87, of Hattiesburg passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
A funeral service was Monday, Aug. 8, at CrossPoint Community Church with interment in Highland Cemetery.
Mrs. Knight, who was lovingly known as “Ms. Pat” by everyone who knew her, was a member of CrossPoint Community Church. She taught elementary and preschool for 57 years. She helped start the preschool program at CrossPoint and helped it grow into what it is today.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wiley Knight; her parents J.T. and Mary Renfro; her sister Joy Renfro; and her grandson Mason Graves.
She is survived by her daughter Amy Knight of Clinton; her son Hal Knight (Jennifer) of Hattiesburg; her grandchildren Austin Knight of Hattiesburg, Ian Knight (Sydney) of Chesapeake, Va., Spencer Knight of Hattiesburg and Madison Woods (Stuart) of Purvis; her great-grandchildren Oliver Knight, Sam Ezell, Lane Woods and Stetson Woods; her sister Bonnie Wallace of Hattiesburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family requests that donations be made to CrossPoint Community Church.
