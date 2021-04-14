Patricia Loden, 73, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Patricia was born Sept. 30, 1947, in Laurel to G. D. and Dorothy Bustin. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother, who loved the Lord, her family, her son Brent and her grandbabies Katelyn and Kylie. She enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening and spending time outside with her family and friends. She found her greatest enjoyment in being a mother and a nana.
She was preceded in death by her husband Danny Loden; her parents G. D. and Dorothy Bustin; and her nephew Sterling Bustin.
She is survived by her son Brent TenEyck (Megan); granddaughters Katelyn and Kylie TenEyck; brothers Al Bustin, Terry Bustin and Punk Bustin (Karen); nephew Brody Bustin; and nieces Jo Anna Bustin and Tiffany Loden. She was a special “aunt” to Cindy Herrington (David), and Samantha Auston (Kenneth) and their son Gauge.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 15, from 1 p.m. until service time of 3 p.m. at Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Community Church Cemetery. Brother Jamie Altman will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be friends and family members.
The family thanks Guardian Angels Personal Care Home and all of their employees for the love and care of their sweet nana: Vicente and Jennifer Moncivais, Rachel, Peggy, Betty, Dee, Katelynn, Icarus, Dora, Marrisa, Constance, Brittany, Halie and Brother Mike.
Also, a special thank you to Diana, Tracie, Geneva, Britney and Brother John at Southern Care Hospice.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
