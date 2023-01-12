DAPHNE, Ala. — Patricia M. Wash, 87, a resident of Daphne, Ala., passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Pat was a loving person and generous to everyone. She always tried to help and loved giving “happies.” Pat was a longtime member of Eastview Baptist Church in Laurel for more than 50 years. Her happiest years were spent driving a school bus and driving to band trips. Pat also enjoyed tending to her store.
Pat was preceded in death by her grandson Wes Bilbo.
Pat is survived by her husband of 69 years I.B. Wash; daughters Patsy (Greg) Merritt and Susan (Chuck) Blackledge, all of Daphne; sons James A. “Bo” (Linda) Wash of Bogue Chitto and Stephen Wash of Franklin, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Michael (Miranda) Merritt, Patti (Lee) Robertson, Victoria Wash, Joshua (Caitlyn) Wash, Joseph Wash, Christian (Dave) Garvey, Andrew Wash and Lindsey (Greg) Bulls; six great-grandchildren, Taylor and Shelby Merritt, Cory Boyd, Lana Wash, Bowen Garvey and Jacob “Red” Garvey; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be at Daphne Baptist Church on Friday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Jubilee Memorial Cemetery in Daphne. Pallbearers will be Michael Merritt, Joshua Wash, Joseph Wash, Lee Robertson, Greg Bulls and Taylor Merritt.
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., in Daphne is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at www.wolfefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.