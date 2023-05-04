Patricia Payne Hill passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 25, 2023 with her family at her bedside. Patricia was born in Laurel to J. Rush Payne and Pearl Payne on May 20, 1924.
Pat graduated from Laurel High School, where she was an outstanding student, received many awards and was a majorette in the school marching band.
After graduating from high school, Pat was recruited as a model by her sister Charlotte (also a model) and moved to New York for a while. After modeling, she became a flight attendant for National Airlines, was based in Jacksonville, Fla., and flew the Jacksonville-Havana-New Orleans route. There were many great adventures flying on Douglas DC3s to Cuba including flying through hurricanes. After moving back to her hometown of Laurel, Pat had a long and enjoyable career as a bookkeeper for Masonite Hospital and later as head bookkeeper for Jones County Community Hospital. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Laurel. Her home in Laurel was the preferred gathering place for the entire family, including aunts and cousins from Mississippi and Louisiana, who knew they were always welcome and loved.
Pat was a voracious reader with a love for great writing by authors such as John Steinbeck, Harper Lee, Truman Capote and, in particular, William Faulkner. Pat’s library at home rivaled many public libraries in both size and quality. She had the unique ability to quote classic poetry and Latin phrases from memory.
She is survived by her son Miles E. Hill Jr. (Tracy) of Auburn, Ala.; grandchildren Rev. G. Rush Hill (Ruthie) of Atlanta, Madison Mason Hill of Austin, Texas, and Logan Chandler Hill of Telluride, Colo.; and great-grandchildren Charlotte Graham Hill and Wells Wood Hill.
A graveside service of celebration and remembrance will be on May 16 at 11 a.m. in Laurel at Hickory Grove Cemetery with her grandson Rush officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to Mercy Medical Clinic in Auburn (www.mercymedical.org).
