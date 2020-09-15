Patsey McBride Williams, 84, formerly of Laurel and Flowood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Hospice Ministries.
Born and raised in Laurel, she was the daughter of the late Mrs. Myrtle McBride Taylor.
Patsey graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1953. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Laurel before moving to Flowood, where she resided at The Blake Flowood. She loved shopping, playing the piano for church services at The Blake and socializing with her dear friends, June, Dorothy and Katherine from The Blake. Her sense of fashion deemed her the name “Queen” and her smile and laugh were contagious. Also know by many as “Memommy," her children and grandchildren were the loves of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband the late Dr. Cecil Williams Jr.; daughter Sherry Lowe; and son Brian Williams.
Survivors include her daughters Robin Tkatch of High Point, N.C., and Amy Marler (John) of Brandon; son Dr. Stuart Williams of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter-in-law Marion Williams of Nashville; grandchildren Lauren Marler, Laine Marler, Gray Williams, Ava Claire Williams, Ashley Tkatch, Alexa Tkatch, Bella Tkatch, Ramsay Williams, Whitney Gregory, Lindsey Lowe and Tyler Lowe; and her beloved sister Gail McBride Leacy (John) of Mobile, Ala.
A graveside service for family will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
