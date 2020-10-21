Patsy Dolan Helms, 74, of Moss left this world peacefully on Oct. 20, 2020 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by father Denson Graham; mother Reva Graham; husband Jerry Dolan; and husband Johnny B. Helms.
She was survived by daughter Michelle Dolan Stringer (Joey) of Stringer; granddaughter Ashley Stringer Clark (Cain) of Bay Springs; two great-grandchildren, Brystol and Banx Clark, whom she adored; sister Justine Foster (Bobby) of Sharon; sister Joy Smith of Taylorsville; very special nephew Hut Helms (Sherrie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Patsy will always be known as an extremely stubborn and strong-willed lady with a big heart. Her great-grandchildren made her so incredibly happy, but nothing could have ever made her happier than finally being reunited with her late husband and soulmate Johnny.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Union Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Buddy Jennings will officiate.
